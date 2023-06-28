Garibahsvili congratulates Muslim community on Eid al-Adha holiday

28 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibahsvili extended his wishes of “peace” and “prosperity” to the country’s Muslim community on Eid al-Adha holiday.

The PM expressed his “enormous respect and love” to Muslim citizens in a social media post.

Garibahsvili also stressed the day celebrated the “triumph of kindness, mutual respect, and charity”.

Claiming Georgia had “always been set apart by its respect for religions and tolerance”, the PM pledged to preserve the “proud” stance “forever” and “build the country together” with the engagement of all its citizens.