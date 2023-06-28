World bank to provide Türkiye with $1 bln loan

28 Jun. 16:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The World Bank has approved a $1 bln loan to Türkiye. The money will be used to rebuild regions hit by the February earthquakes.

According to the reports, the money will be used to restore residential buildings in areas that suffered during the devastating February earthquakes.

February earthquakes

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Türkiye in February. The death toll exceeded 50,800 people, tens of thousands of residential buildings were destroyed.