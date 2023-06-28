Karachay-Cherkessia holds anti-terrorist drills

28 Jun. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Karachay-Cherkessia, anti-terrorist exercises were held. 700 law enforcement and special services officers participated in the exercises, the FSB of Russia in the republic informs.

"In the course of the drills, the cordon, and blockade of the area where the "special operation" was carried out, the evacuation of conditionally injured, the neutralization of "terrorists", the release of "hostages", the extinguishing of the "fire" and the minimization of possible negative consequences of the "terrorist act" were carried out,”

- the FSB message reads.