Shoigu, Bagheri discuss regional and global security

28 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry spoke with the chief of the Iranian General Staff today. During the telephone conversation, cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, as well as the situation in the world, were discussed.

Today, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry spoke by phone with the chief of the Iranian General Staff, a message posted on June 28 on the website of the Russian Defense Ministry reads.

Sergey Shoigu and Mohammad Bagheri discussed the issues of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, as well as regional security and the situation in the world.

"An exchange of views took place on issues of regional security and the international situation. The parties reaffirmed their intention to deepen dialogue and develop contacts in the defense sphere,”

– the Ministry of Defense reports.