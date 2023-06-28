Putin to discuss tourism in Dagestan

28 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin's plane landed at the Makhachkala airport. The President of Russia arrived in Dagestan, where he will meet with Sergey Melikov to discuss tourism issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a working visit to Dagestan. The plane with the Russian leader landed at the Makhachkala airport.

As part of the trip, the head of state will meet with the head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, and hold a meeting on the development of tourism in the region.

The President of the Russian Federation will visit one of the oldest cities in the country - Derbent.

Putin's trip to Dagestan was confirmed by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov.