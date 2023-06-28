Russia ready for dialogue with US, Lavrov says

28 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow is ready to contact Washington, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said today. According to Sergey Lavrov, he personally does not object to dialogue with Western colleagues.

Russia is ready to contact the United States. The relevant statement was made today by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Sergey Lavrov stressed that the US is addressing Russia through the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, including on issue of embassies work.

“We are not very successful in clearing up the rubble that Obama began to create three weeks before Trump’s inauguration, slamming the door, kicking out dozens of our diplomats, seizing property and so on. In general, the turmoil started then. So we ready for contacts,”

- the minister said.