Azerbaijani boxer defeats Armenian at 2023 European Games

28 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The match between Azerbaijani and Armenian boxers at the 2023 European Games ended with the victory of Murad Allahverdiyev.

A boxer from Azerbaijan reached the semi-finals of the 2023 European Games, defeating an opponent from Armenia.

In the quarterfinals, Murad Allahverdiev (80 kg weight category) defeated Hambardzum Hakobyan in three rounds.

The total score of the match is 5:0.

As a result, Allahverdiev will perform in the semifinals. This means that he secured at least a bronze medal.