Azerbaijan-Armenia peace necessary for Russia

28 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the strength and stability of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia are important for Russia. According to the ministry, it can be achieved through the implementation of agreements.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the stability and strength of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty is significant for Russia.

The press secretary noted that the Baku-Yerevan agreement should ensure a balance of interests of the two sides. According to her, in order to achieve this goal, it is necessary to implement the roadmap for the normalization process.

According to Zakharova, the roadmap for the normalization process is based on the trilateral agreements between Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan.