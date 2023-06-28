Man dies in dust storm in Iran

28 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: GAW WMO

A man died during a dust storm in Iran. Another 1,200 people have been hospitalized in the past few days. The storm has been raging for more than a week.

There is a first casualty of a sandstorm in Iran, head of the Sistan and Balochistan Province Crisis Headquarters Majid Mohebbi informed.

"In recent days, due to a dust storm, 1,191 people from Sistan were sent to first-aid posts, one of them died,”

- the official reported.

The sandstorm is raging in the province for more than a week. The wind is blowing at a speed of 30 m/s.

The authorities strongly recommend people to stay at home. The most dangerous dust storm is for people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases, minors and older people.