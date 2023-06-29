Ruble weakens against major currencies on Moscow Exchange

29 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruble is weakening on the Moscow Exchange against the main global currencies at the beginning of trading on Thursday.

As of 7:20 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar grew by 28 kopecks to 86.65 rubles, the euro - by 16.25 kopecks to 94.47 rubles, the yuan grew by 2.2 kopecks to 11.921 rubles

At the beginning of the trading session, the dollar exchange rate dropped by 13.25 kopecks, trading at 86.24 rubles. The euro went down by 62.75 kopecks, to 93.68 rubles and the yuan went up by 0.1 kopecks, reaching 11.9 rubles.