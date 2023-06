29 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swedish police granted permission to burn the holy book Quran as part of a protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque, ahead of the Muslim’s three-day Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Swedish police had granted a permit for the protest but also opened an investigation into the man, originally from Iraq, for "agitation against an ethnic group".

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Momika’s protest was “legal but not appropriate,” and it was up to the police to permit it or not.