Bayramov holds meetings with Blinken and Sullivan

29 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser to the U.S. President Jake Sullivan on June 28 on the sidelines of a working visit to the U.S.

Bayramov and Blinken exchanged views on the issue of ensuring peace and normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The unacceptable behavior and subversive actions of Armenia hindering peace efforts have been highlighted.

Bayramov-Sullivan meeting

At the meeting with Jake Sullivan, an exchange of views took place on the main directions of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as on issues of regional security.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Azerbaijani FM briefed Sullivan in detail on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and stated that Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations, its refusal to completely withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijani lands, and the continuation of military-political provocations are detrimental to peace efforts. Despite the current difficulties and challenges, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan is determined to advance the agenda of normalization and peace.

The inadmissibility of Armenia's interference in the work carried out towards the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into the Azerbaijani society was emphasized, which is an internal issue of Azerbaijan. In this regard, it was noted that the provocation committed by Armenia near the Lachin border checkpoint of Azerbaijan is an indicator of Armenia's inability to make reintegration efforts.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that the US is interested in supporting activities aimed at signing the Baku-Yerevan peace treaty, and that efforts in this direction will continue.