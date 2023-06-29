Putin: Disrespect for Quran is crime in Russia

29 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has profound respect for Quran and religious feelings of Muslims, and disrespect for the holy book is a crime in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Derbent.

"It is a holy thing for Muslims and it’s holy for everyone else. We know that they do differently in other countries: They don’t respect people’s religious feelings and on top of that they say it’s not a crime," Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state recalled that it’s a crime in Russia - both under the Constitution and Article 282 of the Criminal Code. It is a crime to have no respect and stoke inter-faith discord," Putin said.