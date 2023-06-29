Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani territories

29 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Units of the Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zaylik and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar district, as well as Heydarabad settlement of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Sadarak district from 22:35 to 23:15 (GMT +4) on June 28, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenida shelled Azerbaijan from positions in the direction of Istisu and Yukhari Shorja settlements of the Basarkechyar region and Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region.

Besides, from 23:55 June 28 to 00:50 June 29, members of the Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Shusha district from small arms.

It was noted that adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army.