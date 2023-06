29 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The youth EURO in Greco-Roman wrestling has concluded in Santiago de Compostele, Spain.

The Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team has finished first in the overall medal table of the U-20 European Championship in Spain.

The team gained 144 points after winning two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The Azerbaijan team is followed by Georgia (134) and third-placed Turkiye (113).