29 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the growing alliance between Iran and Russia very disturbing.

He added that the relationship provides Iran with “the weapons or the means to advance its goals against Israel and others … against the Arab states, and against many others.”

Earlier, Netanyahu criticized the IAEA for surrendering to pressure from Iran after the agency closed some of it's investigations into Iran's nuclear program.