Russia condemns Quran burning in Sweden

29 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks regarding the unacceptability of desecration of the Quran in Russia are very important amid the recent events in Sweden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The President noted that to infringe on the Quran in any way is a crime in our country. Of course, it is a very important commentary amid what is happening in Sweden. We have a Criminal Code article for that," the spokesman said.

The Russian State Duma voted to condemn the Swedish authorities’ permitting of a demonstration in Stockholm at which the Quran was burned on the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

"State Duma members resolutely condemn yet another act of desecration, which was approved by the Swedish authorities, and call on them to take measures to prevent any human rights violations or insults to the religious feelings of Muslims," the lower house of Russia’s parliament said in a statement.

According to the statement, such actions "may incite extremist manifestations as they grossly violate the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter."

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had previously initiated the drafting of such a statement.