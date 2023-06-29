Macron is a tool of French Armenian lobby, Baku says

29 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on Emmanuel Macron's statement about pressure on Ilham Aliyev. According to the ministry, the French leader become a tool of the Armenian lobby.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reacted to the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron made at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community of Marseille.

According to the ministry, the statements of the head of the Fifth Republic are anti-Azerbaijani in nature, which reflect the unilateral support of Yerevan. Macron failed to achieve his goals both during the 44-day war and afterward.

"Statements of pressure on the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, are a figment of French President Macron's imagination. Attempts to put pressure on the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have never brought results,”

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated.