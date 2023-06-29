Dollar exchange rate for Friday

29 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, on Friday, the cost of dollar will amount to 87.0341 rubles, the euro - 95.1052 rubles. The yuan also shows positive dynamics.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation set the official dollar rate for June 30 at the level of 87.0341 rubles, or 1 ruble 41 kopecks higher than the previous day.

The value of the euro increased to 95.1052 rubles. The yuan also rallied, amounting to 11.9894 rubles.

At the opening of today's trading session, the dollar cost 86.65 rubles, the euro - 94.47 rubles.