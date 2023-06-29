Holidays in Türkiye: Antalya breaks records

29 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Antalya is breaking records in tourist flow. According to the provincial authorities, the airport has already received the maximum number of passengers per day in history.

Antalya Airport set a record for the number of passengers who flew to the resort over 24 hours. The head of the province, Ersin Yazici, spoke about this and other impressive indicators in the tourism sector.

According to him, from January 1 to June 25, 5.071 mln guests arrived in Antalya.

"In addition, the province's airport recently set a new record for daily arrivals with 90,850 foreign tourists,”

– Ersin Yazici said.

The official noted that in general, Antalya expects 16 mln tourists in 2023. If the indicator is reached, then the tourist flow will set a record, exceeding the level of 2019.