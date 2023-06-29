EMERCOM warns of stormy weather in North Caucasus

29 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Most of the republics of the North Caucasus Federal District will be at the mercy of the elements on Friday. Thunderstorms, downpours, hail, storm winds and rising water in the rivers - this is the weather forecast given for tomorrow by weather forecasters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations does not exclude the emergencies.

On Friday, dangerous weather is expected in the republics of the North Caucasus. The emergency situations are also possible.

On June 30, heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail, as well as wind gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in Chechnya, Ingushetia, North Ossetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia and the Stavropol region.

A dangerous rise in the water level in rivers, problems on the roads, breakage of power lines, disruption of the life support systems of citizens are possible due to a bad weather.