Dagestan, Turkmenistan to develop North-South corridor

29 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The North-South transport corridor to be jointly developed by Dagestan and Turkmenistan. It is planned to increase cargo traffic, including through the Caspian Sea.

Dagestan and Turkmenistan are planning to jointly develop the North-South transport corridor.

The decision was made at a meeting of Chairman of the Dagestan Government Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov with Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan Alexander Elizarov. Initially, Dagestan and Turkmenistan will strengthen cooperation in the transport and logistics sector and increase mutual cargo turnover.

The transport and logistics potential of the Caucasian republic will increase the flow of goods and contribute to the development of the North-South corridor, Abdulmuslimov noted.