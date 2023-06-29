Ilham Aliyev, Shahbaz Sharif discuss bilateral ties

29 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated each other on the occasion of End al-Adha. The parties also noted the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two countries and agreed to develop bilateral relations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation.

The parties congratulated each other on a major Muslim holiday - Eid al-Adha.

Shahbaz Sharif once again thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the hospitable reception. The Pakistani Prime Minister made an official visit to Baku on June 15.