Ilham Aliyev, Shahbaz Sharif discuss bilateral ties

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated each other on the occasion of End al-Adha. The parties also noted the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two countries and agreed to develop bilateral relations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation.

The parties congratulated each other on a major Muslim holiday - Eid al-Adha.

Shahbaz Sharif once again thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the hospitable reception. The Pakistani Prime Minister made an official visit to Baku on June 15.

