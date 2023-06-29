Azerbaijani servicemen shelled in Khojaly direction

29 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani servicemen were once again shelled by the Armenian illegal armed formations. The attack was carried out today in the direction of the Khojaly district.

Tonight, the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were attacked by the Armenian illegal armed formations, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

"On June 29, at about 18:10, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Khojaly region from small arms,”

- the ministry’s statement reads.

In addition, members of the illegal armed formations tried to install fortifications in the Shusha and Fizuli districts.

The Azerbaijani servicemen took adequate response measures.