Arkhyz to host two-day race

29 Jun. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This weekend, a large-scale race will be held at the Arkhyz resort in Karachay-Cherkessia. 6 different routes run through picturesque places.

The Arkhyz Wild Trail race will take place at the Arkhyz resort this weekend.

230 km of trails have been prepared for the participants - in total, 6 routes of different lengths and complexity have been developed. It is possible to choose to participate in a two-day or a one-day race. Over 2,000 people have already decided to test their strength and compete in the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia.

The participants will see such sights as Sophia Lakes, Lake Lunnoye, the Gabulu Range, the Abishira-Akhuba mountain range, the Dukka River, the Orlyonok gully, the picturesque Fedoseeva, Uzlovoi and Baritovy passes.