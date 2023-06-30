MAKS Air Show officially postponed to 2024

30 Jun. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The MAKS-2023 air show has been canceled. The international event is postponed to next summer.

"The International Aviation and Space Show (MAKS) is scheduled for 2024 instead of 2023. The MAKS show will also take place in 2025",

the organizers of the event announced.

MAKS was scheduled to take place in Zhukovsky from July 25 to July 30. The air show usually takes place every two years. In May, several sources said there were plans to reschedule the event for a year. Then, it became known that the Ministry of Industry and Trade agreed to hold MAKS in the summer of 2024. Thus, the air show will be held two summers in a row. The first one will be the postponed MAKS-2023 and then MAKS-2025.