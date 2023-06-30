Secret Documents Case: US Special Envoy for Iran Suspected

30 Jun. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An investigation over classified papers is being conducted by the US State Department against US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, CNN reports.

It is suspected that Malley mishandled classified papers. Today he is suspended and placed on unpaid leave. His duties are performed by Abram Paley.

" I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon",

Malley said.

It should be noted that after doubts arose over the special representative's handling of secret documents, he continued to do his job, but without access to papers classified as "secret".