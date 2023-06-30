New city opened in Turkmenistan

30 Jun. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first "smart" city in Turkmenistan was opened the day before. Arkadag grew up near the republic's capital.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived at the opening of the new city, the event was also attended by guests from other countries, public figures.

"In general, the new city of Arkadag has become one of the most perfect cities, with the most favorable conditions for living, work and recreation",



the president of the republic said.

The city is named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Arkadag means "Patron". The opening took place on the birthday of the national leader of the Turkmen people. The event also fell on the days of the celebration of Gurban Bayram.

The festive concert took place in the Central Park of Arkadag, the program included music and dance performances, horse shows, laser and light shows. The evening ended with a bright fireworks display.

Arkadag is being built in two phases. The first one has already been completed. The second one started on June 16. Hospitals, educational and sports institutions have already appeared in the city, there is its own Arkadag TV channel and a football club. In the future, the population of the "smart" city will be more than 70 thousand people.