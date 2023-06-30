Kyrgyzstan launches construction of Asman city

30 Jun. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, arrived in the Issyk-Kul region, where he opened the construction of the city of Asman. The new city will be the country's tourist and economic center.

"Asman will become the driving force of the Kyrgyz economy's development in the future. Not a single som will be spent on the construction of Asman from the budget",

Sadyr Japarov said.

Explaining the location of the city, the leader of the country said that the resort zone of Issyk-Kul lake was located in this region, so the tourist infrastructure was developed there.