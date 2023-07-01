Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports progress in achieving peace deal with Armenia

1 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan reached consensus on some articles of the Baku-Yerevan draft peace treaty at the talks in the U.S., according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues requires further work," the ministry said.

Both Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan expressed commitment to continue their negotiations.