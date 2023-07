1 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that if the grain deal fails, Russia will deliver grain to the poorest countries at its own expense and in the necessary volume.

"If the Black Sea initiative is terminated, we will ensure the supply of a comparable or larger volume of grain to the poorest countries at our own expense, free of charge," Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the minister, Russia currently sees no reasons that would support extending the grain deal.