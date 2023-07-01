Garibashvili says Georgia deserves EU candidate status

1 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said if the European Union did not grant the country the membership candidate status this year, the decision would be “another strategic mistake” on the part of the bloc.

In his speech at the Georgian Parliament on Friday to present the annual report on the work of the Government, Garibashvili noted the status was “symbolic” but also “important” for the next stage of the country’s EU integration.

"I assure our European counterparts and friends during meetings that if they do not grant Georgia the status of a candidate country for the European Union, it will be another strategic mistake on the part of the European Union”, Garibashvili said.

The government head claimed 11 out of the 12 conditions set by the European Commission for granting the country the status had been fulfilled, and said he hoped the country would receive the status by the end of the year.