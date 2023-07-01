Tehran residents protest against Quran burning

1 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday condemned the Quran-burning in Sweden.

In an address to worshippers in the Iranian province of Kerman, he said the desecration insulted the "most valuable divine book" and hurt the feelings of 2 billion Muslims, which global Muslim community will not condone.

The president said that disrespecting the Holy Quran is actually disrespecting all divine religions, humanity, and divine values, adding that the Muslim world will not let it pass, IRNA reported.

"They are lying; they are not supporters of freedom of expression, speech, and pen. They oppose freedom and want to impose their despotism as freedom of expression on humanity," Raisi said.

A group of Iranian demonstrators, including university students, gathered in front of Sweden's embassy in Tehran on Friday in protest against the Quran-burning, Fars news agency reported.

The protestors expressed their disgust at the "desecration" of the Quran by chanting slogans and carrying placards in condemnation of the move.

The demonstrators called on international human rights assemblies to react to the "sacrilegious" move, and urged Muslims across the world to express their disgust at the desecration of the Quran.