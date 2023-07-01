Abkhaz leader holds phone talks with Putin

1 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Abkhazian leader Aslan Bzhania held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said.

"Bzhania expressed full support for the steps taken by Russian authorities to protect the rule of law and constitutional order, and ensure the security of citizens and stability in the country," the press service said.

The conversation was initiated by Abkhazia. Putin and Bzhania also discussed "some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of plans for the socio-economic development of Abkhazia."