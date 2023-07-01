Explosion hits chemical factory in China

1 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi at noon (02:00 GMT) on July 1, state media reported.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed dense smoke at the Qiantai New Material Co facility.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred after silicon oil caught fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that led to the explosion.

No injuries had been reported and people living nearby had been evacuated. Firefighters are working to get the fire under control.