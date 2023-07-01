Anti-Russian sanctions imposed against Georgia

1 Jul. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's flagship airline, Georgian Airways, has come under anti-Russian sanctions. The carrier is blacklisted by the President of Ukraine.

Georgian Airways, along with its founder Tamaz Gaiashvili, came under Ukrainian sanctions after resuming direct flights with Russia.

The airline will be blacklisted for 10 years.

Sanctions for legal entities, among which Georgian Airways, include measures such as:

asset blocking

restriction of trading operations

measures to avoid the withdrawal of capital.

Ukraine sanctions

In total, the President of Ukraine approved sanctions against 192 people and 291 legal entities, including Belarusian, Kazakh and Cypriot companies.

Resumption of direct flights to Georgia

Restrictions on direct flights, along with the visa regime for residents of Georgia, were abolished in May by the Russian president.

The first flight en route Tbilisi - Moscow was carried out by Georgian Airways. The decision was criticized by President Salome Zurabishvili: the politician announced the need to boycott the carrier. The airline took retaliatory measures: Gaiashvili promised that the president would no longer be able to fly with Georgian Airways, as she would not be allowed into the cabin.