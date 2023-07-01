Kahramanmarash hit by another earthquake

1 Jul. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tremors were recorded in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash that was subjected to the strongest earthquakes in February. The magnitude of today’s tremors is 3.5.

According to the Earthquake Humanitarian Aid Campaign (AFAD), an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred in the province of Kahramanmaras, located in southeastern Türkiye

It is specified that the seismic event occurred in the Nurhak area. The source of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7.01 km.

In February. Kahramanmarash was hit by two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. The death toll exceeded 50,000 people.