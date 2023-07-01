Injured tourist rescued in Kabardino-Balkaria

1 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A tourist who injured her leg at an altitude of 2,600 meters above sea level was rescued. There is no threat to her life.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Kabardino-Balkaria, a woman with her leg injured was rescued in the Adyr-Suu gorge in the Elbrus region.

“As of 14:56 Moscow time on July 1, search and rescue operations in the Adyr-Suu gorge have been completed. At an altitude of 2,600 m, rescuers found a local resident, born in 1984, and transported her down,”

- press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The emergency ministry clarified that there is no threat to the life of the victim. Currently, she is in the hospital.