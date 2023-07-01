Istanbul inflation dips to 55%

1 Jul. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the year, in Istanbul, the prices rose for cultural events, transportation, and communication services.

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce reported that over the year, the consumer price index in the city amounted to 55.19%.

The inflation indicators were calculated based on data for June 2022 - June 2023. The increase in prices in the retail sector amounted to 55.19% over the year, wholesale prices grew by 64.27%.

Thus, compared to May 2023, retail prices increased by 3.46% over the month, and wholesale prices by 4.32%.

Cultural events were also getting more expensive. Spending on education grew by 6.99%. Transportation and communication expenses increased by 5.11%. Housing became more expensive by 3.75%.