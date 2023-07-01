Summer season kicks off in Elbrus

1 Jul. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

On July 1, summer season kicks off at the Elbrus ski resort in Kabardino-Balkaria.

Due to a start of summer at the Elbrus ski resort in Kabardino-Balkaria, skiing on the slopes is prohibited, but the cable cars are still available for tourists.

“From July 1, 2023, the resort switches to summer operation. The ski slopes are closed, but the cable lines to a record height of 3,847 m are operating as usual. Tourist tickets are available at the box office. Ascent and descent are included in the ticket, as well as free transportation of climbing equipment,”

- the press office of the resort informs.

The construction works are currently underway in the resort. In particular, new routes are being laid, as well as additional cable lines.