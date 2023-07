1 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

From July 1, in Georgia, benefits for socially vulnerable children will be increased from 150 to 200 lari.

About 233,000 children recognized as socially vulnerable in Georgia will receive cash assistance in the amount of 200 lari ($76). Previously, the amount of assistance was 150 lari.

Thus, the program budget will be increase by 70 mln lari and amount to 0.5 bln lari.

Currently, about 652,100 socially vulnerable people live in the country.