Azerbaijani wrestlers reach European Championship finals

Azerbaijani wrestlers Jeyhun Allahverdiyev and Yusif Demirov reached the finals of the U20 European Championship.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, in the 1/8 finals, Allahverdiyev (61 kg) defeated Hungarian Zoltan Mizsei (11:1). In 1/4 finals, he defeated the representative of Bulgaria, Denis Naim (10:0), and in the semifinals - Spaniard Mark Alvarez (11:0).

In the decisive battle, he will meet with the representative of Armenia, Levik Mikayelyan.

Yusif Demirov (125 kg), who entered the Championship in the 1/4 finals, defeated an opponent from Finland, Mathias Kataya(10:0). In the semifinals, he appeared to be stronger than a wrestler from Ukraine, Vladimir Kochanov (4:0). In the finals, he will compete with the representative of Türkiye, Hakan Boyukchingil.