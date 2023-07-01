Azerbaijani athlete wins gold of European Championship

1 Jul. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the U20 European Championship in Spain, Ruslan Abdullayev won gold for the Azerbaijani team.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Ruslan Abdullayev (57 kg) defeated Moldavian Anton Vlas (10:0) in the finals and became the European champion.

Earlier, in the 1/8 finals, he defeated the representative of Bulgaria, Tanyo Tanev (11:0), then, in the 1/4 finals, he defeated Georgian Luka Gvinzhiliya (13:2). In the semifinals, he defeated Turkish rival Tolgu Ozbek (6:5).