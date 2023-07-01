Hot air balloon nearly collapsed at Mount Tarki-Tau in Dagestan

1 Jul. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The hot air balloon made an emergency landing in Makhachkala. There are no casualties.

A hot air balloon with tourists landed urgently near Mount Tarki-Tau in Makhachkala.

“The incident took place near Makhachkala, in the region of Mount Tarki-Tau. The police have not yet received a complaint on this accident. According to the pilot, he managed to land the balloon,”

- the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan informs.

The department specified that at the time of the emergency, there were a pilot with three passengers on board. There are no casualties as a result of the incident. Information about possible victims is being specified.