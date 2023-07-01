250,000 people celebrated Eid al-Adha in Moscow

1 Jul. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Moscow, about 250,000 people took part in the celebrations of Eid al-Adha. The holiday began on June 28 and lasted three days.

“In total, nearly 250,000 people participated in the festive events that were held in the districts of the city,”

- Head of the Department of National Policy and Interregional Relations of Moscow Vitaly Suchkov said.

The official noted that mass services were held in four mosques and two special venues.