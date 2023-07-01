Dagestan man attacks young woman because of explicit dress

1 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A police check is underway in connection with an attack on a young woman. The woman was attacked by a Dagestan resident because of her ”too explicit dress”.

Dagestan's law enforcers are investigating an attack on a young woman in Kaspiysk. A resident of the city initiated a conflict with the woman because of her ”too explicit dress”.

According to earlier reports, the man spat at the woman. She, in turn, attacked the offender. Then the man pushed her away and she fell. As a result, the woman received head injuries and a concussion.