Wine from Georgia tasted in Hamburg

2 Jul. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tasting of Georgian wines took place in the German city of Hamburg, the National Wine Agency's press service reports.

The participants of this event were able to taste about 30 varieties of alcoholic beverages, and a popular expert in the field of wine marketing, Janet Shuman, became the host.

It should be added that companies from a number of countries became interested in the export of Georgian drinks after the event. Thus, Germany, the USA and South Korea wanted to expand their influence in this area.