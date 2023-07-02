Export duty on Russian oil goes down

2 Jul. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Ministry of Finance has published data, according to which, the export duty on oil from Russia fell to $15.6 per ton (-$0.6) from July 1 this year.

The document notes that the price of the Urals brand amounted to $54.57 per barrel from May 15 to June 14 (it is $398.3 per ton). Before that, Russian oil cost $55.97.

At the same time, the Ministry said that the price of North Sea Dated (Brent dated) was at the level of $75.46. Thus, the domestic brand was traded at a discount of $20.89.

In addition to this, in Russia, the duty on light and dark oil products fell by $0.2 ($4.6 and $15.6, respectively). The export duty of commercial gasoline is now $4.6 per ton, and straight-run gasoline is $8.5.