2 Jul. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani demanded that the Iranian citizens temporarily refuse to visit France amid unrest.

On his Telegram channel, he wrote that due to the current situation, one should refrain from traveling to the Fifth Republic.

Kanani also urged compatriots in France to avoid the areas engulfed by unrest and leave their homes only if absolutely necessary.