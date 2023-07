3 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 15 kopecks since the closure of the previous trading session and amounted to 89.4 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The euro-to-ruble rate was down by 47 kopecks to 97.33 rubles. In turn, the yuan-to-ruble rate climbed up by 0.3 kopecks and amounted to 12.34 rubles.